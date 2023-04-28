UK supports Uzbekistan on accession to WTO – ambassador

The UK has a strong, growing relationship and cooperates closely with Uzbekistan in a number of areas: from trade, security, private sector development, and economic governance to education, and climate change, UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Tim Torlot said.

According to the ambassador, in order to support governance and private sector development of Uzbekistan, the UK government created a special flagship program.

"The UK is committed to supporting economic governance and private sector development through our flagship program, "Effective Governance for Economic Development" (EGED), which aims to support the Uzbek Government and citizens in effective, evidence-based design and delivery of economic policies," the ambassador said.

Torlot emphasized that the abovementioned program is focused on: labor code and labor relations policy design and implementation support, governance and restructuring of state-owned enterprises, support to public procurement reform, support to green transition, measuring informality, urban development, and housing policy reform, as well as the development of e-commerce.