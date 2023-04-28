TODAY.AZ / World news

International Space Station to be deorbited in 2030-2031 — NASA chief

28 April 2023
The International Space Station (ISS) will be deorbited in 2030-2031, US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) head Bill Nelson has said.

"We're going to deorbit it. It is aging. We're going to deorbit it and 2030-31," he said during hearings at the US House of Representatives’ Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

In his words, further orbital activities will be referred to private companies.

"We are now giving contracts to several commercial companies to create commercial space stations," Nelson added.

