Process of voting of Turkish citizens living abroad in elections kicks off

The voting process of Turkish citizens living abroad in connection with the presidential and 28th parliamentary election to be held on May 14 in Türkiye, has begun.

The citizens can vote in foreign missions and customs committees of Türkiye.

In total, over 64 million people will take part in the voting, of whom more than 3.4 million people live abroad.

Among the voters living abroad, over 1.59 million are women, which is 46.70 percent of the total number of voters abroad. Besides, the number of men is 1.82 million, or 53.30 percent of voters.

Candidacies of the Head of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Head of the Memleket (Homeland) Party, candidate of the Republican People's Party of Türkiye in 2018, Muharrem Ince, candidate of the Ata Alliance Sinan Ogan, and Kemal K?l?cdaroglu for participation in the presidential election were approved.

The list of candidates for MPs was submitted to the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye on April 9.