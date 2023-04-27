Iranian currency rates for April 27

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 27.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to April 26.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,410 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 27
Rial on April 26
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,431
52,069
1 Swiss franc
CHF
47,179
47,070
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,071
4,071
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,955
3,931
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,227
6,183
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
513
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,186
137,123
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,816
14,815
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,410
31,358
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,088
109,078
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,878
31,819
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,761
25,803
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,286
2,287
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,163
2,163
1 Russian ruble
RUB
513
515
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,094
3,183
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,787
27,833
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,487
31,367
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,551
39,056
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,304
1,293
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,094
31,991
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,806
8,806
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,065
6,059
100 Thai baths
THB
123,181
122,117
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,424
9,447
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,444
31,277
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,410
46,084
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,228
9,247
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,813
16,802
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,834
2,809
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
487
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,796
16,796
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,683
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,474
75,599
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,845
3,846
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,012
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,564 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 521,000-524,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 576,000-579,000 rials.