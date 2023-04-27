TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for April 27

27 April 2023 [19:13] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 27.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to April 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,410 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 27

Rial on April 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,431

52,069

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,179

47,070

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,071

4,071

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,955

3,931

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,227

6,183

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,186

137,123

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,816

14,815

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,410

31,358

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,078

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,878

31,819

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,761

25,803

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,286

2,287

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,163

2,163

1 Russian ruble

RUB

513

515

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,094

3,183

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,787

27,833

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,487

31,367

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,551

39,056

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,304

1,293

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,094

31,991

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,806

8,806

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,065

6,059

100 Thai baths

THB

123,181

122,117

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,424

9,447

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,444

31,277

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,410

46,084

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,228

9,247

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,813

16,802

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,834

2,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,796

16,796

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,683

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,474

75,599

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,012

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,564 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,509 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 521,000-524,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 576,000-579,000 rials.

