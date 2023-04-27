Türkiye preparing to launch TEKNOFEST-2023

The Aerospace and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) will be held from April 27 through May 1 at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Türkiye.

The prize fund of the festival, which will host 41 main competitions in 102 categories, is more than 13 million liras ($670,000), and financial support in the amount of more than 30 million liras ($1.54 million) will be provided.

The first Turkish unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar KIZILELMA will also be presented at the festival.

The KIZILELMA and AKINCI UCAVs manufactured by the Turkish Baykar company landed at Ataturk Airport on April 25.

TEKNOFEST is Türkiye's first and only aerospace and technology festival organized with the partnership of many organizations that play a critical part in the development of national technology in Türkiye.

By hosting many activities such as technology competitions, air shows, concerts, interviews and events on various topics, the festival aims to increase the interest in technology in society and to raise awareness about Türkiye's transformation into a society that produces and develops technology. Within the scope of TEKNOFEST, technology competitions in various disciplines and categories are organized for hundreds of thousands of young people to realize their dreams.

Last year, the festival was held in Baku on May 26-29.