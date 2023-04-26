Uzbekistan plans to import 300,000 tons of oil from Russia in 2023

Atkhamjon Ubaidullayev, head of the main department of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said that the country is constantly cooperating with Russian companies, including Gazprom, Lukoil and Tatneft.

“We are constantly working with our Russian partners, for example, an agreement was reached with Gazprom Neft to supply 300,000 tons of oil to the republic in 2023,” Ubaidullaev said at the Innoprom. Central Asia”, held in Tashkent.

According to him, work is underway with other Russian companies, in particular, with Tatneft, which has three filling stations in the republic, negotiations are underway to expand its activities in the republic.

Ubaidullayev also said that more than 30% of oil and gas companies in Uzbekistan were created with the participation of Russian capital.

“To date, the largest investor in the republic's oil and gas industry is the Lukoil company, which has already invested more than US$10 billion in two projects implemented on the basis of a production sharing agreement,” Ubaidullayev said.