Georgian FM highlights partner support for European integration

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili highlighted the support received by the country from international partners in its European integration process, and added his Government would continue efforts in the direction, in comments following his participation in the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

In his comments to the media, Darchiashvili said he had provided a “comprehensive response” to questions directed by foreign ministers of EU member states to him at the meeting about the Georgian Government’s work to fulfil the 12 priorities outlined last year by the European Council for granting the country the EU membership candidate status.

“The main message we received from our partners is that almost everyone supports Georgia's European integration, European future, our common coexistence in the European family - and this is especially important for us, and we will continue our efforts to bring our country even closer to the European Union”, Darchiashvili sad.

The Minister also said the discussion also touched on ways to enhance security for Europe and the Black Sea region, where he said Georgia could make a “major impact”.

The Foreign Minister highlighted this week’s visit of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to Brussels for meetings with EU and NATO officials, and noted European and Euro-Atlantic integration represented two items on Georgia's “top political agenda” and would dominate the sessions.

“A visit to Brussels always has a special significance because it is through these dynamic relationships that further solidify the main course our nation has taken towards European integration, and I am confident that these intensive and dynamic relationships will result in very beneficial outcomes for our country”, the Minister added.