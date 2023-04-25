Iranian currency rates for April 25

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 25.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to April 24.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,312 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 25
Rial on April 24
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,320
52,228
1 Swiss franc
CHF
47,256
47,061
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,088
4,081
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,975
4,016
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,213
6,191
1 Indian rupee
INR
513
512
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,087
136,690
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,816
14,819
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,250
31,308
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,078
109,077
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,011
31,021
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,789
25,773
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,313
2,321
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,165
2,168
1 Russian ruble
RUB
516
514
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,070
3,184
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,056
28,117
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,466
31,472
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,520
39,540
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,303
1,301
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,025
31,984
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,822
8,806
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,091
6,097
100 Thai baths
THB
122,092
122,144
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,464
9,467
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,453
31,550
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
46,312
46,614
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,190
9,240
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,789
16,730
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,817
2,833
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
487
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,774
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,678
24,676
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,422
75,144
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,849
3,849
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,012
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,349 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,210 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,227 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,009 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 568,000-571,000 rials.