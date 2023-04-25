Iranian currency rates for April 25

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 25.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to April 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,312 rials.

Currency Rial on April 25 Rial on April 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,320 52,228 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,256 47,061 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,088 4,081 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,975 4,016 1 Danish krone DKK 6,213 6,191 1 Indian rupee INR 513 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,087 136,690 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,816 14,819 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,250 31,308 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,011 31,021 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,789 25,773 1 South African rand ZAR 2,313 2,321 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,165 2,168 1 Russian ruble RUB 516 514 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,070 3,184 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,056 28,117 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,466 31,472 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,520 39,540 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,301 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,025 31,984 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,822 8,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,091 6,097 100 Thai baths THB 122,092 122,144 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,464 9,467 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,453 31,550 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,312 46,614 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,190 9,240 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,789 16,730 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,817 2,833 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,774 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,678 24,676 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,422 75,144 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,012 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,349 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,210 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,227 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,009 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 568,000-571,000 rials.