Flydubai says flight suffered bird strike leaving Nepal’s Kathmandu

A Flydubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but is now heading to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement to Reuters an engine caught fire on the Flydubai Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers on board, shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu and the fire had been brought under control.

“Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan,” the civil aviation authority said in a tweet.

The Flydubai spokesperson told Reuters the plane was scheduled to land in Dubai at 00:14 Dubai local time.