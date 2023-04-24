Kazakhstan hopes for launch of direct flights between Astana, Czech Republic's Prague

Kazakhstan hopes for the launch of direct flights between Astana and Czechia's Prague, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while receiving Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Azernews reports via the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president expressed confidence that the first official visit of PM Petr Fiala to Kazakhstan will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The main focus of the meeting was the perspectives of deepening the trade and economic and investment cooperation between the countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his readiness to support the Czech investors.

"We welcome investments from the Czech Republic in various sectors of the economy, including energy and mechanical engineering, transport, agriculture, finance, medical industry and pharmaceuticals," he said.

In turn, the Czech PM confirmed the commitment of his country to further develop cooperation with Kazakhstan. Noting that Kazakhstan is an important partner for the Czech Republic, the PM said that the countries have long-standing and friendly relations.

"Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most essential pillars of relations between the EU and Central Asia," Petr Fiala said.

Today, the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum is being held in Astana with the participation of the Czech delegation. The Forum aims to strengthen the economic relationships between the two countries, establish commercial contacts, and foster mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business groups.

The Forums are attended by heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies. In general, 150 delegates are participating in the Forum.