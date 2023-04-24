TODAY.AZ / World news

Sudan almost completely disconnected from the Internet

24 April 2023 [08:15] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Just 2% of all Internet users in Sudan have web connectivity at present, the international Internet monitoring service NetBlocks said on Sunday, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"Real-time network data show a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in Sudan with national connectivity now at 2% of ordinary levels; the incident comes as foreign diplomats are evacuated amid fighting between military and paramilitary forces," Netblocks informed.

Internet failures were reported earlier in Sudan due to armed clashes.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/234158.html

Print version

Views: 153

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also