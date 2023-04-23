South Korean companies eye in gas projects in Turkmenistan

South Korean companies are interested in implementing projects in the gas sector in Turkmenistan, this was stated by the head of the Korea-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Lee Dal-gon at a meeting with the President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Azernews reports, citing Turkmen media.

According to Lee Dal-gon, Turkmenistan is a country with huge reserves of natural gas and therefore South Korean companies take great interest in implementing projects there.

During the meeting, the sides paid special attention to the introduction of advanced experience and high technologies, the latest scientific and technical developments, as well as mutually beneficial partnership with leading foreign companies, including Korean ones, in the fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Korea Kang Jae Kwon, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to South Korea Begench Durdyyev, recently announced that large Korean companies are interested in participating in major projects in Turkmenistan, including the Arkadag city construction project.