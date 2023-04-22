TODAY.AZ / World news

Air China to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan's Astana

21 April 2023 [23:18] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Air China plans to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan's Astana.

The first flight on Beijing – Xi'an – Astana route is scheduled for April 21, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried three times a week.

Meanwhile, Air Astana plans to increase the number of flights operated on the Astana – Beijing route starting from June. Flight on this route will be performed 2 times a week, on the Almaty – Beijing route - 7 times, and on the Almaty – Chengdu - 2 times a week.

Thus, the number of direct flights between the countries will be increased from 13 to 19 flights per week, which also includes flights operated by China Southern Airlines on the Astana – Urumqi (2 times a week) and Almaty – Urumqi (3 times a week) routes.

