Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. increases

Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 1,930 billion cubic feet in the week ending April 14, a net increase of 75 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

The total working gas storage rose by 33.8 percent from this time last year, and was up 20.5 percent from the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the United States usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when the heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

The contiguous United States consists of the country's 48 adjoining states, plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii, and all off-shore insular areas.