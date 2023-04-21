Apple announces progress toward climate goals

Apple on Wednesday announced progress toward its goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030, including a new framework for sharing the reduced climate impact of new models of its products.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, the company has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015, as the company's revenue has grown by over 68 percent during that same period, according to Apple.

In total last year, the company's extensive environmental efforts - including expanding renewable energy across its global supply chain, and building products with recycled and other low-carbon materials - avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.

Apple also announced new partnerships and support for global efforts to engage communities in environmental solutions, including work aligned with Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

"We are closer than ever to achieving our vision of Apple 2030 - our ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030 - and we are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous progress with our customers this Earth Day," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Detailing this progress, the 2023 Environmental Progress Report released Wednesday highlights the company's continued work with recycling innovation, stewardship of natural resources, and clean energy initiatives. Additionally, Apple released its annual People and Environment in its Supply Chain Report.

According to the reports, Apple has reduced the emissions of MacBook Air with M2 by 38 percent. This reduction was largely driven by the use of 40 percent total recycled and renewable content in the device.