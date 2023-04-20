Miguel Diaz-Canel reelected as Cuban president

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Wednesday was reelected for a new five-year term during the opening session of the new parliament at Havana's Palace of Conventions.

"The government must focus on increasing the national production of food and the flow of hard currencies to the country as well as on improving the performance of the state-operated socialist enterprises," he said while addressing the audience.

Diaz-Canel added that fighting inflation and promoting foreign investment are paramount priorities for the Cuban economy.

Also on Wednesday, Cuban lawmakers reelected Salvador Valdes as the vice president of the Caribbean nation and Esteban Lazo as the president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP).

Meanwhile, Manuel Marrero was reappointed as Cuba's prime minister at the proposal of the Cuban president.

The ANPP, Cuba's unicameral legislative body, was elected in March. This is the 10th legislature of Cuba's ANPP, which will be in office for the next five years.