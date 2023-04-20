Iranian currency rates for April 20

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 20.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to April 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,006 rials.

Currency Rial on April 20 Rial on April 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,254 52,162 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,749 46,767 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,061 4,070 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,970 4,008 1 Danish krone DKK 6,174 6,177 1 Indian rupee INR 511 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,984 137,049 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,946 14,764 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,157 31,314 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,105 109,114 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,215 31,361 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,062 26,049 1 South African rand ZAR 2,315 2,309 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,165 2,165 1 Russian ruble RUB 514 515 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,184 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,212 28,219 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,467 31,500 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,556 39,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,308 1,304 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,921 31,960 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,813 8,824 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,099 6,108 100 Thai baths THB 122,884 122,409 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,456 9,480 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,543 31,832 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,006 46,021 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,188 9,287 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,714 16,702 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,821 1 Afghan afghani AFN 493 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,731 16,734 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,614 74,730 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 465,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,507 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 422,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,916 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.