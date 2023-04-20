Iranian currency rates for April 20

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 20.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to April 19.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,006 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 20
Rial on April 19
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,254
52,162
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,749
46,767
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,061
4,070
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,970
4,008
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,174
6,177
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
512
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,984
137,049
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,946
14,764
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,157
31,314
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,105
109,114
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,215
31,361
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,062
26,049
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,315
2,309
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,165
2,165
1 Russian ruble
RUB
514
515
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,184
3,207
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,212
28,219
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,705
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,467
31,500
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,556
39,555
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,308
1,304
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,921
31,960
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,813
8,824
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,099
6,108
100 Thai baths
THB
122,884
122,409
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,456
9,480
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,543
31,832
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,006
46,021
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,188
9,287
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,714
16,702
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,809
2,821
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
493
485
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,731
16,734
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,675
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,614
74,730
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,846
3,844
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 465,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,507 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 422,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,916 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.