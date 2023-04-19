TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for April 18

18 April 2023 [22:56] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 18.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to April 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,842 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 18

Rial on April 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,901

52,142

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,692

47,010

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,049

4,067

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,004

4,045

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,152

6,199

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,076

136,894

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,763

14,777

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,225

31,392

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,109

109,204

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,330

31,433

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,933

26,068

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,294

2,322

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,167

2,171

1 Russian ruble

RUB

514

511

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,198

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,107

28,237

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,468

31,581

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,498

39,431

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,291

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,001

32,071

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,841

8,808

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,105

6,116

100 Thai baths

THB

121,735

122,763

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,499

9,543

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,818

32,204

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,842

46,181

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,331

9,316

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,683

16,651

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,825

2,851

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,726

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,672

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,938

75,889

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,247 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,338 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/233989.html

Print version

Views: 172

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also