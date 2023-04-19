Iranian currency rates for April 18

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 18.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to April 17.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,842 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 18
Rial on April 17
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,901
52,142
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,692
47,010
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,049
4,067
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,004
4,045
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,152
6,199
1 Indian rupee
INR
513
514
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,076
136,894
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,763
14,777
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,225
31,392
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,109
109,204
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,330
31,433
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,933
26,068
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,294
2,322
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,167
2,171
1 Russian ruble
RUB
514
511
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,198
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,107
28,237
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,468
31,581
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,498
39,431
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,291
1,300
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,001
32,071
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,841
8,808
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,105
6,116
100 Thai baths
THB
121,735
122,763
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,499
9,543
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,818
32,204
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
45,842
46,181
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,331
9,316
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,683
16,651
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,825
2,851
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
487
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,726
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,672
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,938
75,889
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,846
3,844
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
12,013
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,247 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,672 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,338 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.