Istanbul Finance Center will attract local investors to the financial center

By News Centre

Istanbul Finance Center (IFC), which will operate in the field of economy and finance, was opened in Istanbul. Expressing that IFC is an opportunity for Turkiye, experts say that the new center will also contribute to attracting domestic investors to the financial sector.

Istanbul Finance Center banks phase, which was completed under the ownership of the Turkiye Wealth Fund and under the coordination of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate, was put into service. Economist Assoc. Dr. Batuhan Tufaner said, “This will increase employment in the financial sector. It will also contribute to attracting domestic investors to the financial sector.

Confidence is important for foreign investors

Emphasizing that London and New York are among the largest financial centers in the world, Assoc. Dr. Batuhan Tufaner said, “For foreign investors to be attracted to the Istanbul Financial Center, they must compete with these big financial centers in the world. In order for this to happen, several criteria must be met. The first thing that foreign financial institutions and investors pay attention to when entering a country is the element of trust. However, the country's macroeconomic indicators are also extremely important in terms of financial markets. Foreign investments are an extremely important factor for the growth of developing countries like Turkiye. If these two criteria are met, IFC will be an opportunity for the Turkish economy.”