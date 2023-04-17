S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 33.6 pct: poll

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 2.8 percentage points over the week to 33.6 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 2.4 percentage points to 63.4 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 33.9 percent last week, down 3.1 percentage points from the previous week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 2.9 percentage points to 48.8 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.4 percent of support score last week, down 0.3 percentage point from the prior week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,506 voters conducted from Monday to Friday last week. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.