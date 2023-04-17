Iranian currency rates for April 17

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 17.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,181 rials.

Currency Rial on April 17 Rial on April 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,142 52,141 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,010 47,020 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,067 4,066 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,045 4,063 1 Danish krone DKK 6,199 6,199 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,894 136,918 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,777 14,770 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,392 31,392 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,204 109,268 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,433 31,261 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,068 26,065 1 South African rand ZAR 2,322 2,321 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,171 2,171 1 Russian ruble RUB 511 511 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,237 28,321 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,581 31,576 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,431 39,451 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,071 32,064 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,808 8,808 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,116 6,117 100 Thai baths THB 122,763 123,730 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,543 9,544 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,204 32,086 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,181 46,370 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,316 9,310 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,651 16,650 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,851 2,850 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,889 75,891 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 462,111 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,276 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 420,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,069 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000-569,000 rials.