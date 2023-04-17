Iranian currency rates for April 17

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 17.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 16.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,181 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 17
Rial on April 16
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,142
52,141
1 Swiss franc
CHF
47,010
47,020
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,067
4,066
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,045
4,063
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,199
6,199
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
514
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,894
136,918
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,777
14,770
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,392
31,392
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,204
109,268
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,433
31,261
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,068
26,065
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,322
2,321
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,171
2,171
1 Russian ruble
RUB
511
511
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,237
28,321
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,581
31,576
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,431
39,451
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,300
1,300
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,071
32,064
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,808
8,808
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,116
6,117
100 Thai baths
THB
122,763
123,730
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,543
9,544
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,204
32,086
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,181
46,370
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,316
9,310
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,651
16,650
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,851
2,850
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
487
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,635
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,889
75,891
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,844
3,844
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,013
12,013
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 462,111 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,276 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 420,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,069 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000-569,000 rials.