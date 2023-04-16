Turkish security forces kill wanted terrorist

Security forces in eastern Türkiye killed two terrorists, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

The two terrorists were confirmed dead after clashes with security forces in the province of Van, Suleyman Soylu tweeted, adding that one of them had been sought after by Turkish authorities in the second-most wanted category.

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray, with the killed terrorist on the blue list.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.