CIS Ministerial Council to be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held in Samarkand on April 14.

The meeting is aimed at discussing 10 issues covering a wide range of areas of cooperation within the CIS, in particular, an exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda.

At the same time, the members of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs plan to discuss the issue of the Spartakiade (international sports event popularized during the Soviet times) of the CIS countries among children with disabilities.

It is expected that the FMs will also touch upon matters related to the definition of sports, cultural, and youth capitals of the CIS.

Giving the status of a basic organization for the training and retraining of journalistic personnel, interaction on the documentation of persons subject to forced expulsion, and certificates of return will also be discussed at the meeting.

The ministers will also summarize the results of the implementation of the plan of multi-level inter-ministerial consultations within the CIS and the action program to enhance the partnership between the foreign ministries of the Commonwealth countries in 2022.

The last Council of Ministers was held in Kazakhstan in October 2022.