Türkiye starts supplying LNG to Bulgaria

By Amaliya Ismayilova

The largest Bulgarian gas distribution company Bulgargaz will carry out the first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Turkiye on Thursday, April 13. According to TurkicWorld, LNG supplies will be implemented under an agreement signed between Bulgargaz and the Turkish company Botas.

One of the conditions of the agreement signed between Turkiye and Bulgaria was that the supplies should come from countries that did not impose any sanctions, embargoes, or trade restrictions.

We should recall that the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz signed an agreement with the Turkish Botas on the import of natural gas through receiving terminals in Turkiye. The agreement was signed for a period of 13 years.

Earlier, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that Bulgaria would receive about 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, after which it will be possible to increase the volume of gas.

According to the minister, gas will be supplied to Bulgaria via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline. Previously, it was used to supply Russian gas to Turkiye through Bulgaria before the launch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

We should note that, in April 2022, the Russian Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Bulgargaz due to the fact that the company refused to pay for the energy carrier in rubles. In the spring, Bulgaria reported that they had found alternative sources of gas.