Turkmenistan developing standard for green building construction

Within the framework of the joint project of UNDP and the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection "Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Awaza", a working meeting on the development of "green" construction in the country was held in Turkmenistan.

According to the information, during the meeting, the first version of the "green" construction standard for the construction of hotel buildings and living complexes in Turkmenistan was discussed.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the use of eco-friendly construction and finishing materials, energy efficiency of the building throughout its operation, energy supply from renewable sources and greenhouse gases, rational water use, landscaping, reuse of liquid and organic waste, safety and comfort of buildings.

Meanwhile, the "green" construction project is being implemented by Turkmenistan within the framework of the Paris Climate Agreement.