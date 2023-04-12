TODAY.AZ / World news

Goal - to bring Türkiye's national income to $2T, Turkish president says

12 April 2023 [18:06] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

The goal is to bring Türkiye's national income to $2 trillion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

According to Erdogan, he sees the country reaching an income of $1.5 trillion and then to $2 trillion, with the corresponding economic growth rate.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Türkiye's national income in 2023 will exceed $1 trillion ($1.029 trillion) for the first time. The per capita income will be $11,931.

Türkiye's national income is expected to rise to $1.087 trillion in 2024, with a per capita income of $12,460.

