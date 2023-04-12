Tessala LNG tanker to arrive in Türkiye on April 16

Tessala tanker with liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board, departing from the port of Arzew in Algeria, is expected to arrive in Türkiye on April 16.

Türkiye continues to purchase LNG for enhancing supply security and strengthening its country's position as a central one in the energy sector so that natural gas storage facilities remain full, .

The vessel with a total capacity of 171,800 cubic meters should arrive on April 16 at the port in Türkiye's Hatay at FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit), floating terminal for storage, processing and shipment of liquefied natural gas.

Meanwhile, the ship under the Algerian flag was built in 2016.