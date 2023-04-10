Lula calls for national unity to rebuild Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for national unity to rebuild Brazil.

He made the appeal on the eve of his 100th day in office while reviewing the main measures his administration has taken since he took office on Jan. 1.

"We live in one country and we need everyone to come together to rebuild it," Lula wrote in a column headlined "Brazil Is Back" in local daily "Correio Braziliense."

"We inherited so many problems and on so many fronts that the term 'reconstruction' was incorporated into the federal government's slogan, preceded by another key word: 'unity.' We don't have two Brazils, the Brazil of those who voted for me and the Brazil of those who voted for another candidate. We are one nation," he said.

"In these first 100 days in government, we have worked tirelessly to restore dignity and quality of life to the Brazilian people, especially the 33 million victims of hunger," he said, citing the revival of key social welfare programs, such as a cash transfer scheme and an affordable housing initiative, as the main achievements of his government in the 100 days.