Turkmenistan discloses its top banks for highest amount of cards issued

Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the local leader in terms of the volume of issued plastic cards.

As of the beginning of April 2023, Dayhanbank has issued more than 1.87 million plastic cards.

Turkmenistan State Commercial ranked second with more than 1.02 million cards, with Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank closing the Top 3 with more than 614,705 cards.

At the same time, Dayhanbank, according to the data of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, mainly works with clients in the regions of the country. Thus, most of the cards issued by the bank were issued to customers in the Mary region (554,985), Dashoguz (461,600) and Lebap (419,431) regions.

The other two leaders in the ranking, Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank issued most of the cards for holders living in Ashgabat, 479,563 cards and 223,159 cards, respectively.

Full ranking of banks in Turkmenistan by the volume of issued plastic cards as of 01.04.2023:

Bank: Number of cards Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 1,871,202 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 1,026,565 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 614,705 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 571,610 State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 486,769 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 415,971 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 163,614 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 113,590 Total number of cards 5,264,026



