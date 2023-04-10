TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkmenistan discloses its top banks for highest amount of cards issued

10 April 2023 [21:21] - TODAY.AZ

Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the local leader in terms of the volume of issued plastic cards.

As of the beginning of April 2023, Dayhanbank has issued more than 1.87 million plastic cards.

Turkmenistan State Commercial ranked second with more than 1.02 million cards, with Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank closing the Top 3 with more than 614,705 cards.

At the same time, Dayhanbank, according to the data of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, mainly works with clients in the regions of the country. Thus, most of the cards issued by the bank were issued to customers in the Mary region (554,985), Dashoguz (461,600) and Lebap (419,431) regions.

The other two leaders in the ranking, Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank issued most of the cards for holders living in Ashgabat, 479,563 cards and 223,159 cards, respectively.

Full ranking of banks in Turkmenistan by the volume of issued plastic cards as of 01.04.2023:

Bank:Number of cards
Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan1,871,202
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank1,026,565
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank614,705
Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank571,610
State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan486,769
Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank415,971
Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank163,614
Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank113,590
Total number of cards5,264,026


