Iranian currency rates for April 10

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 1.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to April 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,917 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 10
Rial on April 9
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,159
52,165
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,383
46,396
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,011
4,011
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,002
4,001
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,149
6,149
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
513
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,455
136,507
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,679
14,724
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,784
31,780
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,090
109,092
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,117
31,052
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,326
26,295
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,308
2,314
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,184
2,184
1 Russian ruble
RUB
522
516
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,875
2,875
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,986
28,001
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,531
31,555
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,500
39,465
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,313
1,313
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,050
32,044
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,840
8,840
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,112
6,113
100 Thai baths
THB
123,721
123,719
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,540
9,550
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,889
31,843
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,917
46,041
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,437
9,435
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,581
16,581
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,817
2,816
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
485
485
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,635
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,698
24,698
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,938
77,177
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,852
3,852
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,974
11,974
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,627 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,926 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,677 rials, and the price of $1 is 373,811 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000-553,000 rials.