Turkmenistan requests to import Türkiye's Togg electric car

Türkiye will supply the Togg electric car to Turkmenistan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

He noted that there is great interest in electric vehicles all over the world, especially from the Turkic states, and also added that Turkmenistan has requested for the cars to be white.

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car Togg has already been presented to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 4. President Ilham Aliyev was one of the first to order Togg at its presentation ceremony on October 29, 2022.

The first ever made Togg was presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan. The President of Türkiye, speaking at a rally in Istanbul, said that soon the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also receive an Türkiye's first local electric car.

Togg is available in two versions – with an electric motor of 200 and 400 HP. The most powerful version is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The maximum range of the electric vehicle is about 500 kilometers. Special attention in the production of cars is paid to their absolute harmlessness to the environment.