Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 8,008 — crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,008 over the past day to 22,714,988, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Azernews reports citing TASS.

As many as 602 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 63 regions, while in 13 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,221 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 887 over the past day against 1,317 a day earlier, reaching 3,488,599, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 820 over the past day, reaching 1,926,092.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,307 over the past day, reaching 22,088,256, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 9,956 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 36 over the past day and reached 397,570, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.