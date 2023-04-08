Kazakhstan, Romania hold forum dedicated to Middle Corridor's dev’t

Perspectives of cooperation on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) were discussed in the framework of “The corridor Caspian Sea – Black Sea and the port of Constanta – the way to Europe” forum held in Romania.

The forum was co-organized by Constanta Port Business Association and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Romania.

The forum offered a platform for business, transport companies representatives, and government officials representing Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Romania to discuss the most pressing issues regarding the development and implementation of the route.

Other topics included the attraction of investments for infrastructure projects and the simplification of the customs procedures to streamline the transit of goods via the route.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is the key transport artery linking East and West. The route gained prominence due to the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, which made businesses unable to use existing routes via Russia. As Iran is heavily sanctioned, the Middle Corridor became the only feasible option for ensuring the seamless transportation of goods between Europe and Asia.