US, Microsoft reach settlement over tech firm's sanctions violations

The United States and Microsoft Corp reached a settlement on Thursday over the tech firm's apparent violations of sanctions and export controls, which it disclosed voluntarily, the government and the company said.

Microsoft has agreed to remit about $3 million to settle its potential civil liability for more than 1,300 apparent sanctions violations in relation to restrictions on Cuba, Iran, Syria and Russia involving the export of services or software from the U.S. to sanctioned jurisdictions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury Department added that Microsoft's conduct was "non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed."