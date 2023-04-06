Türkiye to receive humanitarian aid via Kazakhstan

Some 200 hundred containers with humanitarian aid will be transited from China to Türkiye via Kazakhstan.

KTZ, the national railway operator of Kazakhstan, revealed that the humanitarian aid will be delivered via shuttle trains that will depart from China, and transit through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia before reaching the Turkish city Mersin, which is the final destination.

The first shuttle train will consist of 50 forty-foot containers, while additional trains are expected to be dispatched shortly afterward.

The railway service revealed that the transit through the territory of Kazakhstan will last around 90 hours due to the introduction of the “shuttle-train” service.

The trains, carrying tents for the temporary settlement of people affected by the devastating earthquake, will reach Türkiye in 25 days, which is a three-fold decrease in duration.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is the national railway company of Kazakhstan, founded by the government in 2002 as a joint stock company. KTZ’s task is to develop, operate, and maintain railway transportation in Kazakhstan. It is headquartered in Astana.

A deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The latest reports indicated that the death toll of the earthquake reached 50,399 people. The unfortunate tragedy led to the subsequent consolidation of global efforts to assist the affected population, which is still ongoing.