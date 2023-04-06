Rockets fired at Gaza border towns

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at several towns in southern Israel early Wednesday morning, following clashes between police and Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Hours later, an Israeli soldier was wounded in a suspected shooting near the West Bank city of Hebron, amid heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions during Ramadan and the start of Passover.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, five projectiles were launched in the initial salvo, four of which were intercepted by air defense systems. The military said four more rockets were fired shortly after, all of which fell in open areas.