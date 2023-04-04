Kyrgyzstan starts setting up new fiber optic communication lines as part of WB's project

The setting up of fiber-optic communication lines has been launched in Baytik village in the Alamudun District of Chuy Region of Kyrgyzstan.

This initiative is being implemented as part of the first component of the World Bank's Digital CASA – Kygyz Republic project under the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan.

The consortium of Kyrgyz companies Kyrgyztelecom and Elkat is assigned to carry out the project. These companies were selected in accordance with the competitive procedures of the World Bank.

"The set-up of the fiber-optic communication lines is an important step towards creating the necessary transportation infrastructure for digital economy. We believe that this project will provide our citizens with access to new technologies and companies and entrepreneurs with new opportunities to develop their business," noted the Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, Talantbek Imanov.

Overall, the project aims to expand internet access and improve its quality throughout the country, while also attracting private investment to the sector. In addition, by establishing two new cross-border connections with neighboring countries, the project will stimulate further digital integration of Kyrgyzstan with other Central Asian countries.