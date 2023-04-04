Erdogan refuses to meet with US envoy to Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his doors are now closed for US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake following the diplomat’s meeting with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate from the main opposition Republican People's Party.

"What is Biden’s envoy doing? He goes and meets with Mr. Kemal. Shame on you, use your brain. You are an ambassador. Your interlocutor here is the president. How will you ask for a meeting with the president after this?" the Star newspaper quoted him as saying on Sunday. "Our doors are closed for him <...>. Why? Let him know his limits," the Turkish leader concluded.