Iranian currency rates for April 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 3.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to March 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,580 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 3 Iranian rial on March 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,828 51,709 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,909 45,676 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,047 4,034 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,001 4,025 1 Danish krone DKK 6,112 6,104 1 Indian rupee INR 512 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,689 136,970 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,814 14,817 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,635 31,650 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,091 30,939 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,288 26,133 1 South African rand ZAR 2,361 2,322 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,191 2,193 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,201 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,094 28,053 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,559 31,598 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,132 39,315 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,277 1,294 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,943 31,919 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,787 8,788 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,115 6,099 100 Thai baths THB 122,814 122,768 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,521 9,503 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,141 32,220 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,580 45,471 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,240 9,380 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,430 16,408 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,790 2,793 1 Afghan afghani AFN 484 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,766 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,377 77,303 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 436,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 531,000-534,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 577,000-580,000 rials.