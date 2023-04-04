Iranian currency rates for April 3

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 3.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to March 30.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,580 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on April 3
Iranian rial on March 30
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,828
51,709
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,909
45,676
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,047
4,034
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,001
4,025
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,112
6,104
1 Indian rupee
INR
512
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,689
136,970
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,814
14,817
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,635
31,650
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,083
109,101
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,091
30,939
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,288
26,133
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,361
2,322
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,191
2,193
1 Russian ruble
RUB
545
543
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,201
3,206
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,094
28,053
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,559
31,598
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,132
39,315
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,277
1,294
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,943
31,919
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,787
8,788
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,115
6,099
100 Thai baths
THB
122,814
122,768
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,521
9,503
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,141
32,220
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,580
45,471
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,240
9,380
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,430
16,408
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,790
2,793
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
484
485
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,766
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,703
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,377
77,303
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,847
3,852
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,966
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 436,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 531,000-534,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 577,000-580,000 rials.