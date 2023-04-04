TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for April 3

03 April 2023 [20:12] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 3.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to March 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,580 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 3

Iranian rial on March 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,828

51,709

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,909

45,676

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,047

4,034

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,001

4,025

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,112

6,104

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,689

136,970

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,814

14,817

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,635

31,650

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,091

30,939

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,288

26,133

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,361

2,322

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,191

2,193

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

543

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,201

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,094

28,053

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,559

31,598

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,132

39,315

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,277

1,294

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,943

31,919

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,787

8,788

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,115

6,099

100 Thai baths

THB

122,814

122,768

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,521

9,503

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,141

32,220

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,580

45,471

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,240

9,380

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,430

16,408

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,790

2,793

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

484

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,766

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,377

77,303

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,852

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 436,271 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 531,000-534,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 577,000-580,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/233428.html

Print version

Views: 151

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also