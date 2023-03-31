Iranian currency rates for March 30

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 30.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to March 29.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,471 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 30
Iranian rial on March 29
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,709
51,839
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,676
45,667
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,034
4,061
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,025
4,056
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,104
6,113
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
512
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,970
137,138
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,817
14,815
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,650
32,071
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,101
109,088
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,939
30,847
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,133
26,248
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,322
2,314
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,193
2,198
1 Russian ruble
RUB
543
549
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,206
3,206
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,053
28,175
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,598
31,637
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,315
39,015
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,294
1,293
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,919
31,954
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,788
8,752
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,099
6,112
100 Thai baths
THB
122,768
122,709
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,503
9,525
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,220
32,384
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,471
45,542
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,380
9,264
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,408
16,376
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,793
2,791
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
485
485
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,766
16,765
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,675
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,303
77,283
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,852
3,847
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 435,218 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000-538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 580,000-583,000 rials.