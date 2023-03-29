Harsh reaction from Turkish Parliament to France that commends terrorists

By News Center

Reactions to the hosting of members of the terrorist organization and the awarding of medals of honor in the French Senate continue. While the French Ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the scandal, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop also reacted to France. Sentop, who shared on his social media account, published a message of condemnation regarding the scandal in the French Senate.

“The fact that the members of the separatist terrorist organization that threatens Turkey's national security are hosted in the French Senate is not surprising, although it is very serious. We have witnessed before, that France establishes open or covert relations with terrorist organizations, especially DAESH when it suits her. As the Speaker of the Assembly, I must state that the fact that a country's parliament hosts members of a terrorist organization weakens the reputation of that institution. We expect France to act in accordance with the law, humanity, and the requirements of being a modern and reliable state, France, which has shown the whole world with a parliamentary hand that they openly sided with the PKK's Syrian extensions,” Sentop tweeted.



