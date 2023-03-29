TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for March 28

28 March 2023 [21:56] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 28.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to March 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,314 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 28

Iranian rial on March 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,570

51,368

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,828

45,648

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,042

4,017

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,002

4,007

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,081

6,064

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,046

137,052

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,808

14,831

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,935

32,131

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,144

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,686

30,548

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,997

26,054

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,290

2,314

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,200

2,203

1 Russian ruble

RUB

549

544

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,883

2,882

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,900

27,930

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,529

31,533

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,975

39,768

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,293

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,900

31,866

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,769

8,769

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,101

6,123

100 Thai baths

THB

121,983

122,728

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,501

9,487

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,305

32,423

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,314

45,109

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,180

9,189

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,313

16,302

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,779

2,739

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,732

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,636

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,590

77,366

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 433,722 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,882 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.

