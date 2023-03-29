Iranian currency rates for March 28

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 28.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to March 27.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,314 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 28
Iranian rial on March 27
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,570
51,368
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,828
45,648
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,042
4,017
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,002
4,007
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,081
6,064
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,046
137,052
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,808
14,831
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,935
32,131
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,094
109,144
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,686
30,548
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,997
26,054
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,290
2,314
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,200
2,203
1 Russian ruble
RUB
549
544
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,883
2,882
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,900
27,930
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,529
31,533
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,975
39,768
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,293
1,300
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,900
31,866
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,769
8,769
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,101
6,123
100 Thai baths
THB
121,983
122,728
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,501
9,487
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,305
32,423
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,314
45,109
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,180
9,189
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,313
16,302
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,779
2,739
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
485
485
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,732
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,636
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,590
77,366
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,847
3,849
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,989
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 433,722 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,882 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.