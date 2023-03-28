Iranian currency rates for March 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 27.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,109 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 27 Iranian rial on March 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,368 51,361 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,648 45,646 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,017 3,984 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,007 4,007 1 Danish krone DKK 6,064 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,052 136,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,831 14,848 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,131 32,129 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,144 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,548 30,484 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,054 26,057 1 South African rand ZAR 2,314 2,314 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,203 2,206 1 Russian ruble RUB 544 544 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,882 2,882 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,930 27,928 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,533 31,521 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,768 39,804 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,866 31,866 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,769 8,768 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,123 6,119 100 Thai baths THB 122,728 122,747 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,487 9,487 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,423 32,456 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,109 45,256 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,189 9,188 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,302 16,303 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,739 2,760 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,636 24,636 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,366 77,365 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 431,753 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,088 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.



