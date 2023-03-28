Iranian currency rates for March 27

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 27.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 26.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,109 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 27
Iranian rial on March 26
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,368
51,361
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,648
45,646
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,017
3,984
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,007
4,007
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,064
6,065
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,052
136,792
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,831
14,848
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,131
32,129
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,144
109,098
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,548
30,484
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,054
26,057
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,314
2,314
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,203
2,206
1 Russian ruble
RUB
544
544
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,882
2,882
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,930
27,928
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,533
31,521
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,768
39,804
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,300
1,300
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,866
31,866
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,769
8,768
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,123
6,119
100 Thai baths
THB
122,728
122,747
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,487
9,487
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,423
32,456
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,109
45,256
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,189
9,188
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,302
16,303
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,739
2,760
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
485
485
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,636
24,636
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,366
77,365
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,849
3,849
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 431,753 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,088 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.