British parliament blocks TikTok over security concerns

Britain's parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

A TikTok spokesperson called the action "misguided", saying it was based on fundamental misconceptions about the company.

"Following the government's decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network," a parliament spokesperson said.

Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.

"Cyber security is a top priority for parliament," the spokesperson added.