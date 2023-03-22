Basic designs of Ionian Adriatic Pipeline complete

Basic designs of the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline’s (IAP) Albanian and Montenegrin sections have been completed, Croatian gas transmission system operator Plinacro told Trend.

"We would like to point out that the Croatian sections of IAP are at the high level of preparedness, which has been largely enabled by the means of the EU funds such as Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF). Namely, for some Croatian sections even building permits have already been obtained while for the Albanian and Montenegrin sections basic designs have been completed," said the company.

Ionian Adriatic Pipeline can be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to transport gas to many countries in South-East Europe.

The pipeline with total length of 516 kilometers will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to split in Croatia.

The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

TAP has already signed memorandums of understanding and cooperation with the developers of this project, in particular with companies of Plinacro (Croatia), BH-Gas (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Geoplin Plinovodi (Slovenia), as well as with the governments of Montenegro and Albania.

There has been created a TAP-IAP joint working group that gathers regularly to synchronize the timing of both pipeline projects and coordinate the technical issues of interconnection.



