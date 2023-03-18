N Korea says 800,000 youths volunteer to fight ‘US imperialists’

North Korea claims that about 800,000 young people have volunteered for military service to fight against the United States and other enemies, Azernews reports, citing Aljazeera.

The volunteers – promising to “completely wipe out” North Korea’s enemies and unify the two Koreas – signed up for enlistment or re-enlistment in the military at state-organised events on Friday, Rodong Sinmum said, in a report that featured photos of people waiting in long lines to sign their names at construction sites and other outdoor venues.

“About 800,000? students and workers – described as the country’s “youth vanguard” – had stepped up “at once to join the war to defend the homeland and the war to destroy the enemy”, Rondong Sinmum reported on Saturday, according to NK News – which monitors events in North Korea.