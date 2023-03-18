N. Macedonia on track to join EU by 2030

North Macedonia is on course to join the European Union (EU) by 2030, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said on Friday, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

Varhelyi was speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The two EU senior officials attended the 16th meeting of the Stabilization and Association Council to review North Macedonia's accession to the EU. The Council is being held for the first time in Skopje.

"What this meeting symbolizes is that North Macedonia will become an EU member state," said Varhelyi.

During Friday's meeting, the Council praised the country's focus on reforms, the harmonization of laws and practices with European standards, and policies of "good neighborliness."

"North Macedonia practices European values, and we have no doubt we are on the right European path," said Kovachevski.