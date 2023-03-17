  • 17 March 2023 [20:11]
    Train derails in U.S. state of Washington, no injuries reported
  • 17 March 2023 [19:56]
    N.Korean leader pledges countermeasures against US, S.Korean military provocations
  • 17 March 2023 [19:13]
    UN Security Council extends mandate of special political mission in Afghanistan
  • 17 March 2023 [18:47]
    Germany supports IRU in digitizing customs procedures in Turkmenistan
  • 17 March 2023 [18:15]
    Kazakhstan's exports to Kyrgyzstan increase
  • 17 March 2023 [09:18]
    Saudi Arabia considering shorter work weeks
  • 17 March 2023 [08:11]
    Saudi finmin sees decision soon on $28 bln 2022 budget surplus
  • 16 March 2023 [23:19]
    Finland’s president due in Türkiye for NATO accession
  • 16 March 2023 [22:44]
    Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

    • Most Popular