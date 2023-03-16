Efforts will be furthered to send more natural gas through TANAP - Cavusoglu

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov





We should increase our efforts to deliver additional natural gas from the Caspian Sea to international markets with TANAP, Azernews reports citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu telling at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.

"We jointly implemented large-scale energy projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and TANAP. We must increase our efforts to deliver natural gas from the Caspian to international markets with TANAP. The Memorandum of Understanding we signed with our Azerbaijani and Turkmen brothers is very important in this regard," he noted.

With the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The SGC is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

In 2021, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters. As of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first ten months and was expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of 2022.