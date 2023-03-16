Turkiye's TEK Party leader nominated for presidency

By News Center

Technology Development Party (TEK Party) Chairman Ahmet Ozal has become the presidential candidate of the Turkiye Alliance, made up of seven political parties. Ahmet Ozal's candidacy will be announced at a press conference.

The Anatolian Union Party, the Independent Republican Party, the Ottoman Party, the Technology and Development Party (TEK Party), the New Path Party, and the Patriotic Party, which have come together under the name of The Alliance of Turkiye, announced their joint presidential candidate.

He said: 'I will get at least 25 percent of the votes.'

Ozal had argued that his party would receive at least 25 percent of the votes.

Answering questions about the agenda on TVNET in the past months, Ozal stated that he spoke modestly on this subject and used the phrase "This figure can be 25, 30, or 35".